U.S. Marine tested positive for coronavirus in Virginia

A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia tested positive for coronavirus, the Pentagon announced Saturday.

The patient is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

The human coronavirus is shown in a file image made from a transmission electron microscopy view. (Photo by Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials said the Marine recently returned from overseas where he had been for business.

This is a developing story.