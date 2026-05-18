Authorities are searching for the person seen on video throwing a beer keg through the storefront window of Georgetown Cupcake late Sunday night.

The Brief Police say a man threw a beer keg through the storefront window of Georgetown Cupcake. Video shows the window shatter as the keg pushes a shelf and lands inside the shop. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or MPD Detective Leiva.



The vandalism happened around 11 p.m. at 33rd and M Streets. Video posted on social media by the business shows a man in a green shirt carrying the keg to the front of the storefront window, lifting it over his head and smashing it into the glass.

The window shatters on impact, and the keg pushes a shelf before landing on the floor inside the shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727‑9099 or MPD Detective Leiva at 202‑730‑1903, or email RICARDO.LEIVA@DIC.GOV.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Georgetown Cupcake vandalized after beer keg thrown through storefront window, police say