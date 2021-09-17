George Washington University requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

George Washington University is requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to be allowed on campus.

The GW Hatchet reports that an email was sent to students, stating that vaccinated visitors will need to carry vaccine documentation, and unvaccinated visitors must present negative test results from within the past six days to attend campus tours, meetings, activities or events. The new policy will go into effect Monday, Sept. 27.

According to the email, guests visiting public spaces, like "dining areas," will not be subject to the requirement.

"These new visitor requirements are intended as a phased approach for addressing regular visitors to campus throughout the year," the email read. "Please note that large-scale events may require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result upon entrance."

University officials have already tightened residence hall guest policies, banning overnight guests and restricting building access from off-campus residents.

Visitors can register for upcoming campus activities through a registration ​​form on the University’s website. They must also complete a COVID-19 symptom screening form, report their vaccination status and present recent test results if necessary, according to the email.