175 George Washington University students relocated after water infiltration issues at some units

Nearly 200 students living in George Washington University's Townhouse Row are being relocated for at least two to three weeks after environmental concerns related to water infiltration were discovered, officials say.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"GW's Safety & Facilities Division inspected the units and found evidence of water infiltration that will require additional investigation to identify the source and then work to remedy the underlying issue," said an email sent to student.

School officials say 175 students who live in eight connected townhouses -- A through H on 23rd Street -- will be impacted.

Residents of townhouses A through G will be relocated to the Yours Truly Hotel in Northwest, D.C. Residents of townhouse H will be relocated to the River Inn Hotel also in the Northwest.

Students will coordinate with students to head back to their townhouses on September 7 to pick up belongings.

Advertisement

"We realize that this is unexpected and an inconvenience to move at the beginning of the semester. We pledge to continue providing you with information and updates as we learn more about the extent of the work to be performed," the email read. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work with you and your fellow students to get you settled into your new space."