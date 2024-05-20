GWU named one of the most expensive colleges in the US

article

George Washington University has been ranked as one of the most expensive colleges in the U.S.

The study, done by The College Investor put GW as #18 on the list of the 30 most expensive schools with an average annual tuition of $67,420.

That means students pay over $260,000 for an undergraduate degree — assuming they’re paying full price — and the numbers don't include room, board or other expenses like textbooks.

The most expensive school is Kenyon College, a private liberal arts school in Ohio. They charge $71,196 per year. That’s followed by Franklin & Marshall College and Colorado College, which both cost just over $70,000 per year.

GW was originally founded in 1821 as Columbian College and was renamed in 1904.

The school has 71 degree programs and over 11,000 undergraduate students.