'Gay Baby Jail' WNBA star Brittney Griner finds concerning note near National Harbor hotel room

Brittney Griner, a 10-time WNBA All-Star, pulled out of a speaking engagement she was booked for just outside of Washington, D.C. due to a concerning note found near her hotel room.

Griner discovered the note near the entrance of her hotel room in National Harbor, Maryland. Griner was scheduled to speak at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on February 17.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ MEDLEY, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Brittney Griner #42 of Phantom looks on against Rose during the second quarter of the game at Wayfair Arena on January 31, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

According to FOX News, event organizers informed attendees that Griner pulled out after she saw "threatening objects and words" outside her hotel room. Prince George's County police say the note in question contained the words "Gay Baby Jail," which police say is commonly used as a video game reference. The words appeared to be written on a piece of duct tape.

Police say at the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts.

This remains an ongoing investigation.