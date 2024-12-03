Garden of Lights brings festive holiday display to Wheaton

Stunning Christmas light displays are popping up throughout our area and whether you want to enjoy the sparkles from your car or walk through, there are a number of options for you and the family this holiday season.

FOX 5 visited the Garden of Lights in Wheaton, where a number of families we spoke with described it as a Winter Wonderland.

"It's magical, really," Silver Spring resident April Cunningham said.

Brookside Gardens has been transformed for the holidays and families in Montgomery County are experiencing the spectacle.

"It's beautiful, the colors, Christmas, the season, nature," Eileen Toro added.

It features almost 1.5 million lights, twinkling throughout the property, giving families dozens of bright displays to look at and interact with.

"We used to say a million lights I think we are close to 1.5 million this years," said Jeff Patterson, the facilities and grounds and light show manager. "We have a giant that kids can take pictures of and we have a 24-foot tunnel that is animated. It runs off of different displays that we programmed in."

It’s a light display that gives everyone in the family something to do.

"It gives the kids excitement," Cunningham said. "I get excited too because I love the holidays equally so."

And to help keep you warm during the walk-through show that's about half a mile, there's hot chocolate and other sweets at the Catalyst Hot Dogs Food Truck.

"We have hot coffee, Danishes, they do hot dogs, all kinds of stuff," Patterson said.