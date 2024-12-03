Full guide: Christmas markets across DC, Maryland, Virginia

The holiday season is officially in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best markets across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Find the perfect gifts for friends and family, discover craft goods, snack on tasty treats and drinks, of course, experience that cozy Christmastime vibe we all love. Check out the full list below!

D.C. CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Downtown DC Holiday Market

The DC Holiday Market will feature 30 plus small businesses with artisans, boutique brands, worldwide handcrafts and unique gift items. The market brings its signature style, bright festive décor and popular holiday treats – Migue’s Mini Donuts and the Capital Candy Jar’s hot roasted nuts to an iconic location adjacent to Dupont Circle and renown Kramer’s Books & Café.

Location: 1500 block of 19th Street, NW.

Dates: Nov. 22-Dec. 15

Hours: Monday-Friday, 12p-8p | Saturday-Sunday 11a-8p

Dupont Weekend Pop-up Market

This uniquely Dupont shopping experience supports our Main Streets non-profit mission and community programming, which directly benefits Dupont Circle's multi-faceted neighborhood and small businesses. Guests can soak up the sounds of roving carolers, sip hot chocolate in Dupont Circle park while they shop the fantastic selection of vendor offering artworks, handmade pottery, textiles, wood crafts, jewelry, home decor, bath and beauty, candles and much more!

Location: Dupont Circle, 15 Dupont Cir., NW

Dates: Dec. 7-8

Hours: 12p-5p

Heurich House Museum Christmas Markt

Each December, the Heurich House Museum in historic Dupont Circle curates DC’s only multi-day holiday market consisting of ALL local makers. For the first time ever in its 12 year history, this year’s Christmas Markt will be held for an entire week. Shoppers do have to buy tickets for entry. Ticket prices range between $12-$18. Click here to purchase.

Location: 1307 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Dates: Dec. 6-Dec. 16

Hours: Dec. 6: 4p-8p | Dec. 7: 12p-8p | Dec. 8:12-6p | Dec. 10-Dec. 13: 4p-8p

Metro Holiday Pop-Up Shop

WMATA is bringing back its Metro merch pop-up shop to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C. this holiday season. Stop by to pick up a gift that is uniquely D.C.! Or get exclusive merch for a transit enthusiast in your life.

New items this year include scarves for select stations, tote bags, new ornaments for 2024, a special collection of pins, and apparel for babies, kids, and adults and WMATA adds that some of the favorites from last year are coming back, too, including station pylon socks, mugs, magnets, and the Metro map shower curtain.

Location: 901 G St., NW

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 21.

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10a-6p | Friday and Saturday: 10a-5p | Sunday: 1p-5p

Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Holiday Marketplace

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art will host a marketplace as part of a series of events that celebrate its 60th anniversary. Approximately 15 educational artisans from the African diaspora at the Concourse Level of the museum, three levels below the ground floor.

Location: 950 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560

Dates: Dec. 7

Hours: 2p- 6p

Native Art Market

The museum’s annual Native Art Market features the works of award-winning and innovative Indigenous artists from across the Western Hemisphere. This weekend event invites lovers of art and craftsmanship to meet Native artists and learn about traditional Native arts and contemporary Native creativity. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to purchase traditional and contemporary handcrafted artworks, including beadwork, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, and sculpture.

Location: 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20560

Dates: Dec. 7-8

Hours: 10a-5:30p

Rock N’ Shop: A Rock'n'Roll Garage Sale

Rock'n'Shop is one of DC's longest-running holiday markets. And for good reason - its unique mix of local crafters, record dealers, shops, junk sellers, and great music offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Looking to augment your collection with some essential records? Searching for the perfect T-shirt? Rock'n'Shop is where it's at.

Location: 1811 14th St., NW

Dates: Dec. 8

Hours: 2p-6p

Pajamarama Holiday Market at the Takoma Theater

Takoma’s Roscoe the Rooster crows early at this annual holiday shopping event. Pajama-wearing shoppers are rewarded with early morning discounts at participating Takoma businesses. Holiday shopping continues into the afternoon at the Pajamarama Holiday Market at the Takoma Theater. Local artists, makers, and collectors set up outdoors with unique, handmade holiday gifts.

Location: Participating Takoma Businesses and the Takoma Theater, 6833 4th St, NW

Dates: Dec. 8

Hours: Deals in local businesses, 8a-11a | Outdoor Holiday Market, 10a-3p

Procrastinator's Holiday Market

This year’s Procrastinator's Holiday Market is a one-day indoor/outdoor event at Kraken Kourts and Skates, bringing the community together for a day of last-minute holiday gift shopping, special festive menus, and entertainment for the whole family. There will be holiday-themed activities, including free holiday train rides and a raffle for items from our featured local vendors. This is a ticketed event. Click here to purchase yours!

Location: 514 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Dates: Dec. 14

Hours: 10a-4p

VIRGINIA CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Holiday Market 2024 at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

The 29th annual Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market offers unique handmade fine arts and fine crafts from local artists presenting a variety of media, including fiber/textiles, glass, jewelry, mixed media, polymer clay, ornaments, mosaics, painting, prints, paper crafting, photography, pottery/ceramics, sculpture, watercolor, wood, and more. Different artists are featured each weekend.

Location: Nicholas A. Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria

Dates: Weekends only, Dec. 6–22

Hours: Fridays, 6p-9p | Saturdays, 9a-5p | Sundays, 11a-5p

Reston German Christmas Market

The German Military of Reston will host its annual German Christmasmarket on December 7! Stroll through charming stalls and indulge in delicious German food, including Bratwurst and Glühwein (mulled wine), and beer and sweet treats from handmade cakes to waffles to cotton candy. Discover unique handcrafted gifts, ornaments, and souvenirs, perfect for spreading holiday cheer. All proceeds will be donated to Friends of Reston and Food For Neighbors.

Location: 11150 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston

Dates: Dec. 7

Times: 4p-9p

Canal Center Holiday Bazaar

It’s the most wonderful event, of the year and the annual kickoff to the holiday season at Canal Center in Alexandria. The Boat Parade begins at 5:30p and the Bazaar will feature over 40 vendors, the Yellow Door Jazz band will be playing holiday classics, there will be an art gallery show opening and of course, holiday cheer!

Location: Canal Center Plaza, Alexandria

Dates: Dec. 7

Hours: 2p-8p

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Celebrate the spirit of the season at the Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show at John Carlyle Square for a magical day filled with festive artisans, delicious treats, and heartwarming holiday activities.

Location: 300 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Dates: Dec. 14

Hours: 11a-4p

Old Town North Holiday Market & Farmers Market

Sip hot cider while shopping amongst local artisans for all your holiday needs during Old Town North’s free Holiday Market and Farmers Market, cohosted by the Old Town North Community Partnership and Volunteer Alexandria. Browse farmers’ market offerings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and explore the European-style holiday market from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event is rain or shine.

Location: Montgomery Park, 901 North Royal St., Alexandria

Dates: Dec. 15

Hours: 9a-3:30p

Herndon WinterMarkt

The Herndon WinterMarkt is bringing the old world charm of Christmas in Europe to community-oriented Herndon, Virginia. The holiday market tradition stretches back to Saxony, Germany during the middle ages. Over the centuries, the joys of the traditional Christmas markets spread from town to town, and around the world! These markets feature a delightful blend of holiday food, drinks, gifts, and decorations and have become well-known for their hand-crafted Christmas decorations, wood-working, artwork, and textiles.

Location: Corner of Lynn & Station St., Herndon

Dates: Dec. 14

Hours: 12p-7p

Fairfax City Holiday Market

Head out to the Old Town Square in Fairfax to support local artist and do some holiday shopping during the first two weekends in December. Craft vendors will vary between the two weekends, bringing you a variety of vendors to check out. While you're shopping around, enjoy the sounds of live music, dance, and more!

Location: Old Town Square, 10415 North St., Fairfax

Dates: Dec. 6-8 | Dec. 13-15

Hours: Fridays, 5p-8p | Saturdays, 12p-6p | Sundays, 12p-5p

McLean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival

Experience seasonal cheer at this delightful three-day indoor juried show featuring approximately 80 talented, regional artisans. For more than 40 years, this one-of-a-kind show has offered gifts for every budget including pottery, glass, jewelry, holiday decor, mixed media, fashion accessories, wood, fine art, artisanal foods, soap and more.

Location: McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean

Dates: Dec. 6-8

Hours: Dec. 6, 10a-7p (Happy Hour Happy Hour Wine, Beer & Hors d'oeuvres, 4p-7p) | Dec. 7, 10a-6p | Dec. 8, 10a-4p

McLean High School Holiday Bazaar

McLean High School will open its doors to the entire community for our 22nd Annual Holiday Bazaar. Come one, come all for a day of indulgence. Enjoy food and drinks from our cafe and live entertainment from the MHS Orchestra group while shopping for friends, family, coworkers and teachers. We will have many returning and new vendors selling everything from scented soap, jewelry, candles, bespoke gifts, scarves, home decor and lots more. Tons of unique gifts for all on your list!

Location: 1633 Davidson Rd., McLean

Dates: Dec. 14

Hours: 10a-3p

Rosslyn Cheer 2024: Holiday Market

Shop local and find the perfect gifts this holiday season! Join the Rosslyn BID on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Place Plaza for a weekend of holiday shopping and celebrating the season! Whether you're looking for a few last gifts on your list or are just getting started, our holiday market has something for everyone. Shop a variety of local vendors selling art, jewelry, bath products, snacks, and much more.

Location: Central Place Plaza, 1800 N Lynn St., Arlington

Dates: Dec. 7-8

Hours: 10a-3p

LAC Studios Show and Sale

Looking for something truly unique? Shop Local! We have ceramics, pottery and hand pulled-prints, all for sale. Support local Artists!

Location: LAC Studios, 5722 Langston Blvd., Arlington

Dates: Dec. 7

Hours: 10a-4p

Holiday Market with URBNmarket

Kick off the holiday season with a full weekend of festive vibes. Shop curated gifts from URBNmarket vendors, enjoy live music, and get into the holiday spirit.

Location: 2800 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Dates: Dec. 7-8

Hours: 11a-4p

Falls Church Holiday Craft Show

Deck the halls during the holiday season with special gifts from the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show at the Falls Church Community Center. Over 40 crafters and holiday vendors showcase handmade items, baked goods, and unique holiday gifts during the first weekend of December. On Saturday, Dec. 7, children can choose from a variety of gifts donated by the Gift and Craft Show vendors. Shopping is cash only at the Children's Holiday Shoppe and hosted by the Friends of Cherry Hill Farmhouse.

Location: 223 Little Falls St., Falls Church

Dates: Dec. 7-8

Hours: Dec. 7, 8:30a-3:30p (Children's Holiday Shoppe from 9a-3p) | Dec. 8, 10:30a-3:30p