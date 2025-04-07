Washington Capitals superfan shows off incredible basement 'arena'

The Brief A Washington Capitals fan showed FOX 5 her decked-out basement dubbed the "Capitals Won Arena." It features a Jumbotron, a detailed mural and a Zamboni bar, merch and memorabilia. Kim Huntington is now one of six superfans in the running for what’s called the Capitals 4th Star of the Year.



This weekend, Alex Ovechkin became the NHL’S all-time leading scorer, and many fans have been celebrating ever since.

Of course, some celebrations are a little more over the top than others. FOX 5 found out about one home in Manassas where a Caps superfan transformed her basement into the ultimate "arena."

The backstory:

We first met Kim Huntington on Friday night at Capital One Arena in D.C. She, like many other fans, was celebrating Ovi’s 895th record-breaking goal.

"It’s like the Stanley Cup again," she told FOX 5.

When her husband Bill mentioned Huntington’s unique Manassas basement, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal asked to check it out.

A Special Space:

She’s dubbed it the "Capitals Won Arena." The floor of her basement looks like ice.

"It was hand-lined, hand-painted, the guys were here for weeks," she said.

There’s a Jumbotron, a detailed mural and a Zamboni bar — complete with wheels and a horn — not to mention merch and memorabilia just about everywhere you look.

The basement also features a "locker room" with signed jerseys, a training room and a bathroom creatively named the "penalty box."

What She Says:

Huntington herself has a Stanley Cup tattoo. She said her love for the Caps started when she went to her first game at age five.

"It was just an incredible experience and I’ve been hooked ever since," Huntington said. "That one game got me."

Now, she’s one of six superfans that’s actually in the running for what’s called the Geico 4th Star of the Year .

As far as Ovi goes and what comes next, she says she's hoping to see him hit goal 900.