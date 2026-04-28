Garbage truck crashes into side of Lorton home
LORTON, Va. - A garbage truck slammed into the side of a home Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 11:18 a.m. in the 7600 block of Henry Knox Drive in Lorton. Crews arrived to find the truck lodged against the side of an unoccupied single‑family home.
One person was evaluated at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.