Garbage truck crashes into side of Lorton home

The Brief A garbage truck slammed into the side of a home in Lorton. Crews found the truck lodged against an unoccupied single‑family home. One person was evaluated and no other injuries were reported.



A garbage truck slammed into the side of a home Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:18 a.m. in the 7600 block of Henry Knox Drive in Lorton. Crews arrived to find the truck lodged against the side of an unoccupied single‑family home.

One person was evaluated at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.