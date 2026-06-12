DC weather: Heat advisory in effect as severe storms loom for Friday

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in effect with heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees. Severe storms with high winds and heavy downpours are expected Friday afternoon and evening. Humidity drops sharply overnight, bringing a refreshing and nice weekend for outdoor plans.



A final day of extreme heat and humidity will trigger scattered severe thunderstorms across the Washington D.C. region Friday before cooler air brings relief for the weekend.

Heat advisory covers the region

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire D.C. metropolitan area through Friday evening. High temperatures will climb to near 97 degrees, but the extreme humidity will make it feel as hot as 105 degrees outside.

An elevated severe storm threat is also in place for the afternoon. The primary hazards with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours.

Active alerts are currently in place for:

District of Columbia

Maryland: Montgomery, Prince George's, Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, St. Mary's, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil

Virginia: Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Loudoun, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Culpeper, Orange, Louica, King George

One final humid push

What they're saying:

The FOX 5 Weather Team emphasizes that Friday marks the end of this stifling tropical air mass.

"Today will be the last day of the high humidity," says FOX 5's Taylor Grenda. "We will finally get a break heading into the weekend."

Forecasters warn that the extreme heat and humidity will provide fuel for volatile weather later Friday. With a cold front closing in, the combination of energy and moisture will cause intense storm cells to start bubbling up rapidly across the afternoon.

Storms popping this afternoon

Timeline:

Friday Morning: Mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will warm up very quickly through the 70s and 80s with thick humidity already in place.

Friday Afternoon (2 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Thunderstorms develop and expand in coverage. Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, and localized severe weather warnings.

Friday Night (After Midnight): The cold front clears the coast. Storms exit the area and humidity levels begin a noticeable drop.

The Weekend: Dry, refreshing air takes over by Saturday morning, setting up a nice day for outdoor plans.

Cold front breaks the block

Big picture view:

A strong cold front pushing in from the west is finally breaking down the atmospheric block that has trapped heat and moisture along the East Coast according to FOX 5. As this cooler, denser air mass collides with the unstable tropical air over the DMV, it lifts the moisture and triggers a line of strong to severe convective storms. Once the front moves through tonight, high pressure will usher in refreshing Canadian air.

Safety during peak heat

Why you should care:

With heat index values climbing above 100 degrees ahead of the storms, heat exhaustion is a real threat. It is vital to take necessary breaks, get into the air conditioning, and stay hydrated if you are working outside.

Seven days of change

By the numbers:

Washington, D.C. and Immediate Suburbs:

Friday: 97° | Mostly sunny; PM severe storms (Heat Advisory)

Saturday: 88° | Sunny, comfortable, and less humid

Sunday: 92° | Hotter with evening storms returning

Monday: 85° | Sunny, dry, and pleasant

Tuesday: 84° | Partly sunny with a chance of showers

Wednesday: 82° | Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Thursday: 85° | Partly cloudy with a lingering shower chance

Refreshing relief arrives tomorrow

What's next:

The severe storm threat will sweep out of the area before dawn on Saturday morning. The weekend will start on a beautiful note with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity. Temperatures heat up briefly on Sunday with another quick storm chance, followed by several days of unsettled but much cooler weather next week.