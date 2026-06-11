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Man killed, girl injured in DC double shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published June 11, 2026 8:55 AM EDT
Published June 11, 2026 8:55 AM EDT

WASHINGTON - A man was killed and a girl was injured in a double shooting Wednesday night in Northwest Washington.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the unit block of Banner Lane. Police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital, conscious and breathing.

Investigators say they are looking for a male with a light complexion and a beard, possibly driving a Nissan. Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

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Man killed, girl injured in DC double shooting

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

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