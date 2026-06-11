2 women charged with murdering Silver Spring mom arrested in Ohio

The Brief Two women charged with murdering a 67-year-old Silver Spring woman were arrested in Ohio on Wednesday. Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson and Samantha Raebel have been charged with the first-degree murder of Hilde Henderson. Hilde Henderson was found dead inside her Silver Spring apartment on May 26, days after police believe she was killed.



Two women charged with murdering a woman in a Silver Spring senior living community last month were arrested in Ohio, police announced Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Manhunt underway for 2 women charged with murder of mother in Silver Spring

What we know:

Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson, 29, and Samantha Raebel, 36, were arrested in Genoa, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 10, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The two women have been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Hilde Henderson, one of the suspects' mothers.

Vanessa Wahanganisa Tjongarero-Henderson, left, and Samantha Raebel, right.

The backstory:

Police have been searching for the suspects for days, after Hilde Henderson was found dead in her apartment at the Charter House on Fenwick Lane on May 26. Detectives said they believe she had been killed days earlier, on May 22.

After investigating, detectives identified Tjongarero-Henderson and Raebel as their suspects, and obtained warrants for their arrests.

What they're saying:

Police said an Ohio resident recognized the two women and reported them to police.

What's next:

Tjongarero-Henderson and Raebel are being held in an Ohio detention center while they await extradition to Maryland.