Maryland man facing 70+ charges for Prince George's County shooting, carjacking spree

The Brief Larry Simpson has been charged with more than 70 counts related to a crime spree in Prince George's County in May. Simpson is being held without bond, and will have a preliminary hearing on June 15. He was released from prison in October 2023 after serving more than 35 years for a murder conviction, according to officials.



A Glen Burnie man is being held without bond after being charged with more than 70 counts related to a string of shootings and carjackings in Prince George's County last month.

Prosecutors say that he should have been in prison at the time of the crimes, after he was released from prison early while serving a murder sentence.

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71 charges

File Photo.

What we know:

Larry Simpson was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. He faces 71 counts, including multiple assaults and three carjackings. A judge ordered him to be held without bond.

Prince George's County crime spree

The backstory:

The alleged crime spree started around 2:30 p.m. on May 15. That's when police say Simpson shot at a 64-year-old man on Pierce Avenue. From there, according to officers, Simpson crashed a stolen car at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Patterson Road, before getting out of the car and shooting.

Then, Simpson allegedly shot at a woman before stealing her car and driving off, police said. An off-duty police officer who saw the carjacking followed him, before the chase ended on Edmonston Road. Officials say Simpson fired at the off-duty officer, when U.S. Park Police officers arrived and were able to take Simpson into custody.

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Previous murder conviction

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say that Simpson has a lengthy criminal history, including a murder conviction. Simpson served more than 35 years of that sentence, but successfully petitioned to have his sentence reduced after he completed a drug and alcohol program, and was released three years early in October 2023.

What they're saying:

Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson said this case is a reminder of why structured supervised release programs are needed.

What's next:

Simpson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, June 15.