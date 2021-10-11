Expand / Collapse search

Gabby Petito autopsy: Wyoming coroner to give update Tuesday

By Audrey Conklin and Michael Ruiz
Published 
Gabby Petito
FOX News

Gabby Petito homicide: Timeline of disappearance & death

As we await an official cause of death on Gabby Petito, LiveNOW takes a look at some of the events leading up to where we are now. Investigators continue to comb the Florida wilderness for any signs of Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, who remains a person of interest in the case. Petito's death has been called a homicide, but how she was killed remains a mystery.

Teton County, Wyoming, coroner Brent Blue on Tuesday will hold a virtual press conference regarding the final autopsy report for deceased Gabby Petito, officials said Monday.

The FBI on Sept. 19 discovered Petito's remains at a dispersed campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Blue later identified the remains and ruled Petito's death a homicide in his preliminary autopsy report.

The press conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. MT and is limited to members of the press, according to a Teton County spokesperson.

The final autopsy report will likely include Petito's time and cause of death, which may help investigators determine who killed her.

Gabby Petito autopsy: Cause of death analysis and what happens next

The body found in Wyoming was confirmed to be Gabby Petito, with a preliminary autopsy showing the manner of death as homicide. Medical examiner Dr. William Morrone explains what happens next, when we can expect an official cause of death and when the body of Petito may be returned to her family.

Petito's parents reported her missing eight days before her remains were discovered. The 22-year-old was traveling cross-country in a Ford transit van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when she went missing.

Laundrie, 23, returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 in the van without Petito, and her parents filed a missing person report on Sept. 11. Laundrie is a person of interest in the case, and his whereabouts have been unknown for weeks. His parents reported him missing to North Port, Florida, police on Sept. 17.

Gabby Petito autopsy: Cause of death to be revealed

An autopsy is expected to be completed today on the body found believed to be Gabby Petito, as officials work to determine how the 22-year-old was killed. Joseph Scott Morgan, scholar of applied forensics at Jacksonville State University, joins LiveNOW to discuss what to expect from the autopsy results and the crucial forensic evidence that investigators are looking for.

On Sept. 23, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of bank card fraud. Authorities alleged at the time that he used an unidentified person’s Capital One card and the personal identification number to charge or withdraw over $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, during which time Petito was still missing.

