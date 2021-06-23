Fur-ever friends available for adoption through Humane Rescue Alliance

The Humane Rescue Alliance is seeking help from the community. Their shelter is at capacity, and over 150 animals are available for adoption.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In order to ensure that these animals find new homes, HRA is waiving adoption fees for all animals until Sunday, June 27th. Adoption fees typically range from $10-$250.

You can visit the Humane Rescue Alliance's adoption page to learn more about the animals available for adoption and how to adopt.

Check out the animals who are up for adoption.

READ MORE: Ohio animal shelter throws purr-fect birthday party for 19-year-old cat

If you are not interested in adopting or are unable to adopt, you can still help these animals find homes by

-Spreading the word on social media, sharing this Facebook post and this tweet.

READ MORE: Howard County firefighters rescue newly adopted kitten from dashboard

Advertisement

- Signing up to be a per foster parent. Visit the Humane Rescue Alliance's foster-a-pet page for more information.

