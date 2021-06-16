Howard County firefighters rescue newly adopted kitten from dashboard

Howard County firefighters had an interesting rescue Wednesday morning.

A fire crew says they were called out to get a newly adopted kitten out of the dashboard of a car.

"Not the stereotypical cat in a tree - but an interesting rescue at Station 6 #Savage today," a Twitter post from the fire department read.

The owner says while bringing the kitten home, ‘Kevin’ crawled behind the dashboard and got stuck.

It took about an hour to get the kitten out, but there was no damage to the car or Kevin.