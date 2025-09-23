Funeral services held for Dacara Thompson

The Brief Dacara Thompson, 19, was laid to rest Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Her body was found nearly two weeks after she was reported missing. A suspect is charged with murder and remains held without bail.



Funeral services were held Tuesday for Dacara Thompson, a 19-year-old Maryland woman whose death has shaken the community.

Community gathers to mourn

Thompson was reported missing on August 23. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later in Anne Arundel County.

Visitation and services took place at the Kettering Baptist Church Legacy Center in Upper Marlboro, where loved ones gathered to remember her life.

READ MORE: Mother of Dacara Thompson says she wants 'justice served' in daughter's murder

Suspect held without bail

Authorities say Thompson was killed inside a Bowie home. Her body was later discarded off a Route 50 bridge, about seven miles away. The suspect, 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say he is in the country illegally.

Thompson was a recent graduate of St. Charles High School and worked for Nonprofit Prince George’s County.

READ MORE: Dacara Thompson murder case: Hugo Hernandez-Mendez held without bail