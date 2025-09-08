Mother of Dacara Thompson says she wants 'justice served' in daughter's murder

The Brief Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson. Thompson’s family remembered her as a "kind," "free spirit" and asked the public not to spread misinformation online. ICE officials say Hernandez-Mendez is in the U.S. illegally and previously faced a DUI arrest before Thompson’s killing.



The family of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson spoke to the press Monday afternoon following a court appearance of suspect Hugo Hernandez-Mendez.

35-year-old Mendez was charged Friday with first- and second-degree murder charges in Thompson's death. He is being held without bail.

Carmen Thompson, Dacara's mother, told reporters on Monday that Dacara was a "good girl."

"Whe was kind of an outgoing, soft-spoken, kind young lady. She was a free spirit," said Thompson. "There's been a lot of people disparaging her character on social media and things as such. Please don't believe everything you see. Don't believe anything you hear. Out of respect for the family and us grieving, please. Approach everything with grace. We would appreciate that."

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez charged with murder

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Hernandez-Mendez is living in the country illegally. Officials say Hernandez-Mendez had previously been arrested by U.S. Park Police for DUI but was released. A federal detainer has been lodged against him.

"I'm very disappointed finding that out now. Because we may not be here today if they did what they were supposed to do," said Thompson. "I just want justice served for my daughter."

The backstory:

Authorities say Dacara Thompson was killed in a Bowie home and her body was later discarded off a Route 50 bridge, roughly seven miles away.

According to court documents, Thompson was seen on video early on August 23 approaching the driver’s side of his black GMC Yukon Denali. She appeared to speak with the driver briefly before getting into the front passenger seat. The SUV was later tracked to his Kembridge Drive residence in Bowie.

Police have not said why they think Thompson approached the vehicle or what the motive may have been. Her father told investigators she had texted that she was going to get gas. The family reported her missing the next day.