Kentucky high school teacher shot, killed at Catholic University

A high school teacher from Kentucky was shot and killed on campus at Catholic University Monday.

D.C. police said the victim is 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson of Crestwood, Kentucky. He was a high school social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo via Oldham County High School

Emerson was found just after 8 this morning in the 600 block of Michigan Ave. Northeast, and taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police believe Emerson and the shooter knew each other.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Catholic University confirmed the victim is not associated with the campus

A spokesperson for the university initially told FOX 5 that there was "an incident of violence" that resulted in the death of an individual.

"We are working with the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department to determine what happened," the university said in a statement. "We ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred."

Police did alert the community that there was a shooting on Catholic's campus.