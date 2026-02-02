Frustration grows over unplowed roads in Prince George’s County

Frustration is mounting in Prince George’s County as many neighborhoods remain buried under what is being called "snowcrete," making it nearly impossible to dig out, or even clear off a car, on Monday.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was in Temple Hills, where unplowed streets have already forced schools to close for a sixth straight day. While D.C. Public Schools reopened Friday, the district still faced significant challenges.

Crews across the DMV are working around the clock with machinery to break through the ice‑packed streets.

leaders say they’re making progress, but residents continue to report plows breaking down or struggling to navigate narrow, icy roads.

