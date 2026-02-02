School closures and delays continue in Montgomery County as cleanup drags on

The Brief MCPS stays closed as many neighborhood roads and sidewalks remain unsafe. Snowbanks and narrow streets continue to block bus routes across the county. Officials aim to reopen Tuesday but need conditions to improve first.



Montgomery County Public Schools says buildings are ready to reopen, but unsafe neighborhood roads and sidewalks kept students home again on Monday as snow‑cleanup challenges persist.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says officials say many neighborhood streets remain too narrow for buses because of cars stuck or parked along snow‑covered curbs, squeezing already tight roadways.

Snowbanks are also blocking visibility, turning lanes and access points for large buses.

About 20% of MCPS students walk to school, and officials say too many sidewalks are still impassable and in some cases would force students into the street.

Parents say the extended closures are adding stress for families and raising concerns about lost instructional time.

The county’s Department of Transportation says plows have already covered the road network multiple times, but school buses face different challenges than regular traffic.

Fairfax and Prince William County schools are also closed today. Meanwhile, D.C., Loudoun County and Prince George’s County schools are operating on a two‑hour delay. Prince George’s officials said only six schools still needed clearing as of Sunday night and expected to be fully ready Monday morning.

MCPS says its goal is to reopen schools on Tuesday, but road and sidewalk conditions must improve first. Families are being asked to report uncleared streets and sidewalks to the county’s 311 system.

A virtual town hall hosted by County Councilmember Will Jawando is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday to hear directly from residents about the county’s storm response.

