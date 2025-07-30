The Brief Six Flags America will permanently close on Nov. 2. Fright Fest is canceled, but Kids Boo Fest remains. Passholders get free entry to Fright Fest in New Jersey.



Six Flags America has canceled its popular Fright Fest event as the park prepares to permanently shut down at the end of the season.

Fright Fest canceled

What we know:

Park officials told FOX 5 that employees were notified over the weekend, with passholders informed on Tuesday. Fright Fest, known for its haunted attractions and costumed performers, typically runs in the fall during the Halloween season.

All passholders will receive a free ticket to Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, the closest Six Flags location.

Park to close Nov. 2

The park’s annual Kids Boo Fest will still run on weekends from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2, which will be the final day of operations.

The company says all 2025 passes and tickets will be accepted through the closing date. The roughly 500-acre property will be listed for redevelopment.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fright Fest at Six Flags America in Bowie canceled as closure nears