Six Flags America in Bowie to shut down after 2025 season

The Brief Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie is closing down at the end of the 2025 season. The company announced its decision on Thursday, saying they will put the park on the market for redevelopment. Elected officials and parkgoers said they were disappointed by the decision.



The ride is over for Six Flags in Bowie. The summer staple will soon be closing its doors, the company announced on Thursday.

What we know:

Six Flags, the largest amusement park operator in North America, says it will close its Prince George’s County park at the end of the 2025 season.

The company says all 2025 season passes and tickets will be honored. Their final operating day will be Sunday, Nov. 2.

According to the company, the approximately 500-acre park will be put on the market for redevelopment as part of their "ongoing portfolio optimization program."

What they're saying:

"As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan," Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment."

The company says the decision to close the park, which employs about 70 full-time workers, was a difficult one. They say those employees will be offered severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates.

"We recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests," Zimmerman added. "We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year.

Dig deeper:

The park was originally opened in 1974 as a drive-through safari experience called The Largo Wildlife Preserve. It was officially rebranded as Six Flags America in 1999.

"Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property," Zimmerman said.

Local perspective:

Several local lawmakers released statements following the announcement expressing their disappointment in the decision and concern about how it may impact the wider Prince George's County community and economy.

Statement from Prince George's County Council Chair Edward Burroughs III:

"For years, Six Flags America has been a cherished space for families and children in Prince George’s County—a place where joy, laughter, and community connections thrived. The announcement of its closure is deeply disappointing and a significant loss for our residents, particularly our children, who deserve safe, accessible, and engaging recreational spaces.

This decision does not just impact one business; it impacts the very fabric of our community. It means fewer opportunities for families to come together, fewer spaces for children to play and explore, and a gap in accessible entertainment that many relied upon. The closure disproportionately affects working-class families, who may not have the means to travel outside the county for similar experiences.



As an elected leader and a frequent visitor to the park, I pledge to work with my colleagues to find a viable solution to this loss. We must ensure that Prince George’s County remains a place where families can thrive. Our kids deserve better."

Statement from Prince George's County Council Member Wala Blegay:

"It is deeply disappointing to hear that Six Flags America, a long-standing fixture in our community, will be closing its doors after years of service to Prince George's County. This amusement park has not only provided entertainment and memories for countless families, but it has also been a critical community partner, employing many of our youth and local residents, and contributing to the local economy.

The closure represents a significant loss, especially for our District 6 families who have built generational ties to the park. While this news is difficult, it is also a pivotal moment for us to reimagine what comes next.

As a Council Member, I am committed to working closely with the incoming County Executive, my Council colleagues, and responsible developers to ensure that any future redevelopment of the site prioritizes the needs and voices of our residents. We will push for high-quality, community-centered development that honors the legacy of this site while creating new opportunities for economic growth, jobs, and recreation.

We will not allow this closure to lead to stagnation. We will turn it into an opportunity for renewal."

Statement from Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara H. Jackson:

"We are saddened by the announcement that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor will permanently close after the 2025 season. For decades, Six Flags has been more than just a theme park—it is a cherished part of our county’s identity, a source of joy for families, and a hub of economic activity. The park employs approximately 70 full-time associates and provides other valuable job opportunities, supporting our local economy."We are committed to working closely with Six Flags and other stakeholders to guide a thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports jobs, growth and long-term community benefit."