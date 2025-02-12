Expand / Collapse search

Freezing drizzle, rain across DC region likely to wash away snow accumulation

By and
Updated  February 12, 2025 12:14pm EST
News
FOX 5 DC

Freezing drizzle, rain likely to wash away accumulation

News, weather, traffic and more from FOX 5, serving the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

The Brief

    • Rain and Freezing Drizzle: The snow will be short-lived as freezing drizzle and rain expected for the rest of the day on Thursday will likely clear it out.
    • Continuing Rain: Tucker Barnes says that the rain will continue tonight with a slight chance for late morning showers on Thursday.
    • Valentine's Day Forecast: Expect a mostly sunny and cool Valentine's Day, with temperatures back in the upper 30s.

WASHINGTON - A few light snow showers and flurries are all that remain from the fast-moving winter storm that swept through the region from Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

The storm prompted school closures and created hazardous conditions on area roads and highways.

Fun in the snow in Virginia

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez found plenty of folks having fun in the snow in Virginia!

Snowfall totals at major airports

BWI Airport recorded a total snowfall of 3.8 inches from the weather event. Dulles International Airport saw totals of 4.9 inches. Ronald Reagan National Airport saw 6.3 inches of accumulation.

Crashes and Metrobus delays due to snowstorm

Hundreds of crashes were reported and Metrobus was operating under severe snow plan Wednesday.

The snow will be short lived however, as freezing drizzle and rain expected for the rest of the day on Thursday will likely clear it out. "Enjoy the snowfall while you can that has accumulated on the ground. It's going to be likely to wash away later on tonight," FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda said.

Shovelers take care of the snow in Maryland

Many were out shoveling Wednesday morning in Virginia!

Freezing drizzle, rain across DC region likely to wash away snow accumulation

Valentine's Day Forecast

Tucker Barnes says the rain will continue tonight with a slight chance for late morning showers Thursday. Tomorrow could also feature some afternoon sunshine and highs near 50 degrees, which will help melt any of the snow that’s left.

A mostly sunny and cool Valentine’s Day with temperatures back in the upper 30s.

Winter conditions move through Maryland

Winter weather moved across Maryland leaving behind slippery road conditions.

Freezing drizzle, rain across DC region likely to wash away snow accumulation

The Source: National Weather Service and FOX 5 DC

NewsWeatherWashington, D.C.MarylandVirginia