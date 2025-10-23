Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories across portions of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia as cold temperatures settle into the area Thursday and Friday.
A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday for areas including north-central Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.
Cold snap
Meanwhile, a Freeze Warning will go into effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday in Culpeper, Northern and Southern Fauquier, Clarke, Frederick (VA), Madison, Page, Rappahannock, and Warren counties.
Temperatures could dip as low as 29 degrees, posing a threat to crops, sensitive vegetation, and exposed outdoor plumbing, the NWS says.
What you can do
- Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.
- To prevent frozen pipes, wrap them, drain them, or let faucets drip slowly overnight.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.