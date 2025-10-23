The Brief Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Temperatures may drop to 29 degrees, threatening plants and outdoor plumbing. Cover sensitive vegetation and let faucets drip to prevent freeze damage.



The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories across portions of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia as cold temperatures settle into the area Thursday and Friday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday for areas including north-central Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

Cold snap

Meanwhile, a Freeze Warning will go into effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday in Culpeper, Northern and Southern Fauquier, Clarke, Frederick (VA), Madison, Page, Rappahannock, and Warren counties.

Temperatures could dip as low as 29 degrees, posing a threat to crops, sensitive vegetation, and exposed outdoor plumbing, the NWS says.

What you can do

Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.

To prevent frozen pipes, wrap them, drain them, or let faucets drip slowly overnight.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia