Free Metro rides after 5pm on July Fourth as DC prepares for safe celebrations

Metro rides will be free after 5 p.m. on July Fourth as D.C. officials ramp up safety measures for the holiday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday.

Free Metro access

What we know:

The fare-free service applies to Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess through the system’s 2 a.m. closing time. City leaders are encouraging residents and visitors to use public transit to attend Independence Day events, including the fireworks display on the National Mall. FULL METRO DETAILS

Dozens of downtown streets will be closed, and watercraft restrictions will be in place as part of the city’s security plan. FULL LIST OF CLOSURES

"We want our residents and visitors from across the country to come out and enjoy one of the biggest celebrations of the year here in Washington," said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. "The Metropolitan Police Department is ready to safeguard festivities occurring across our city, and we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly, look out for one another, and take in all the traditions that make Independence Day so special."

Safety and reporting

Officials urged the public to remain vigilant for suspicious activity, including unattended packages, attempts to access restricted areas, or unusual interest in security measures. Reports can be made by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

Residents are also asked to report illegal fireworks by calling 202-673-2776 or 911. Fire safety reminders include keeping cooking areas clean and never leaving grills or stovetops unattended.

