July 4 Fireworks: Where to watch in DC, Maryland and Virginia

By Miracle Gross
Published  July 1, 2025 2:51pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • The Fourth of July brings firework displays across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia—and we’ve rounded up top spots to catch them. 
    • This list highlights festive viewing areas you can enjoy, from family-friendly parks to skyline views.
    • Get there early, bring a blanket, and let the show begin!

WASHINGTON - D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are packed with free firework shows this Fourth of July. Whether you’re staying local or planning a quick trip across state lines, there’s no shortage of prime spots to post up and watch the night sparkle.  

Washington, D.C.  

  • National Mall – The centerpiece of D.C.’s Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks launch from both sides of the Reflecting Pool at 9:09 p.m. Get there early to claim a spot near the monuments for wide-open views. 
  • The Wharf (District Pier & Public Walkways) - Watch the sky light up from along the water. The open-air pier gives you a festive riverside setting with music, pop-up activities, and restaurants nearby. 
  • Meridian Hill Park – A peaceful, elevated park perched above the city with space to spread out and take in skyline views. Great for groups looking for a more relaxed setting. 
  • Hains Point (East Potomac Park) - Surrounded by water, this open stretch of land offers sweeping views of the National Mall and plenty of room to set up a blanket. A good pick for those who want a relaxing time without straying too far from downtown.

Virginia  

  • Gravelly Point Park (Arlington) - Just north of the National Airport, this riverside park offers skyline fireworks views with a bonus: planes fly directly above for double the action. 
  • Gateway Park (Rosslyn) - Just across Key Bridge, this open-air green space is a go-to for catching the display on the National Mall—without the downtown crowds. 
  • Old Town Alexandria Waterfront – Head to the water’s edge to catch distant but scenic bursts with a charming town backdrop. With local restaurants and live music nearby, it’s a festive and walkable way to celebrate.
  • Workhouse Arts Center (Lorton) – Workhouse Arts hosts an annual firework festival called the "Summer Bash". The festival is free to the public, has live music, and food vendors. 

Maryland  

  • Six Flags America (Bowie) - After a day of thrill rides and water slides, the park hosts "Star-Spangled Nights", an event featuring fireworks once the sun sets. Entry to the fireworks show is included with admission to the park, making it a full day of rides and patriotic fun.
  • National Harbor (Oxon Hill) - With wide-open views of the Potomac and a festive boardwalk, this is a go-to alternative to watching the National Mall show across the water. 
  • Frederick’s 4th of July (Baker Park) - One of Maryland’s largest Independence Day celebrations. Expect mini amusement rides, live music, food vendors, and fireworks at dusk.
  • Lake Kittamaqundi (Columbia) - This lakefront park offers a relaxed but festive option for watching fireworks. There will be two live music bands, food trucks, and a 20-minute firework show starting at 9:15 p.m.

The D.C. region offers a wide range of places to end your Fourth of July with scenic fireworks. Bring a blanket, grab a bite, and soak in the sky—because no matter where you are, the District’s skies promise a finale worth the wait. 

