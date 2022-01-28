Free KN95 masks for DC residents available at District COVID centers

D.C. residents can pick up a free KN95 mask at any COVID center in the District beginning Friday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city's limited public health emergency until February 15. The city's indoor mask mandate has also been extended through February 28.

By Tuesday, February 15, all D.C. Government employees must provide proof that they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including a booster when eligible.

KN95 masks (DC Government)

Also on February 15, individuals 12 and older will need to show proof that they have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to enter certain indoor venues.

Beginning March 1, all students eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine that has been fully approved by the FDA (currently, 16 and older) must be immunized against COVID-19. Applies to DCPS, charter, independent, private, and parochial school students

COVID CENTER LOCATIONS & HOURS:

Ward 1, 800 Euclid Street, NW, from 9 am to 7 pm

Ward 2, 926 F Street, NW, from 9 am to 7 pm

Ward 4, 4704 13th Street, NW, from 9 am to 7 pm

Ward 5, 2350 Washington Street, NE, from 9 am to 7 pm

Ward 6, 507 8th Street, SE, from 9 am to 7 pm

Ward 7, 3925 Minnesota Avenue, NE, from 9 am to 7 pm

Ward 8, 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE, from 9 am to 7 pm