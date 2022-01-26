Expand / Collapse search

DC extends indoor mask requirements through February

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has reinstated the city’s mask mandate and has expanded the District’s vaccine requirements as part of a State of Emergency she declared Monday as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the indoor mask requirements for the District until Feb. 28, 2022, according to a press release. 

The Mayor has also extended the limited COVID-19 public health emergency until Feb. 15, 2022.

The city's mask mandate was briefly lifted at the end of November 2021, however, Mayor Bowser reinstated it in December 2021 as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide – due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. 

At the time, the mayor also expanded the District’s vaccine requirements as part of the State of Emergency she declared.  