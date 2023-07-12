Free hearing aids and sound amplifiers to 60-and-over residents in Montgomery County

Montgomery County is partnering with Access HEARS Inc. to provide free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers to eligible residents who are 60-years-old or older.

Hearing aids and amplifies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents interested in receiving hearing aids may apply online or call 410-929-0394.

"Our partnership with Access HEARS reflects our commitment to ensuring the well-being and inclusivity of our residents who are 60-and-over," said County Executive Marc Elrich. "Hearing loss has a significant impact on individuals' quality of life. This program will help bridge the gap and make hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers more accessible to those who may face financial barriers."

Individuals must be Montgomery County residents who are 60-years-old or older with a perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss and an annual income below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Individuals earning less than $36,450 and couples earning less than $49,300 qualify to participate.

Participants must provide proof of age, residence, and income.