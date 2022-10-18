Affordable, over-the-counter hearing aids now available in DC area

Beginning this week, Americans with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter.

It’s a move the Food and Drug Administration estimates could lower average costs by as much as $3,000 per pair.

"I think this is a huge deal," said Nicholas Reed, an assistant professor, and audiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "The current hearing care market, it’s a relatively low volume, high-cost sales model. There’s not enough audiologists to fit everybody. There’s not enough hearing dispensers to fit everybody, and it’s a time-demanding endeavor."

According to the White House, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Best Buy, and more retailers are either currently selling or will be selling the over-the-counter hearing aids.

Some people, like musician Steve Rosch, said the new option is appealing. Rosch was diagnosed with hearing loss and prescribed hearing aids, but ultimately held off on making a purchase — partially due to cost.

Hearing aids are not covered by most insurance plans or Medicare.

"We really committed," Rosch recalled. "My wife said go for it, you know, ‘this is your livelihood. We’ll go for the best ones.’ We were talking about $4,000 to $6,000."

Rosch told FOX 5 now he plans to give a less expensive over-the-counter option a shot.

"I’m very excited about the future with this technology," he said.

"I think just like everything in life, one size does not fit all, and instead of the current model, which is just the fence and you’re either on one side or the other," Reed added. "Now, we have sort of a pyramid approach where you can sort of enter wherever you are best served by hearing care."