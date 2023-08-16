Free car washes offered to all teachers and faculty across the DMV

Mr Wash Car Wash, a family owned and operated business is celebrating Back-To-School Month with free express car washes for all teachers, administrators, and school faculty through August 31st.

Any qualifying team member can simply mention their role to any Mr Wash Car Wash employee to receive their free express signature and extra shine car wash, school identification is not required.

"We’re thrilled to keep your cars shining as you prepare for another successful school year!"



Mr Wash Car Wash operates 10 Car Washes in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. Visit mrwash.com for more information.

Participating Mr Wash Car Wash locations:

4148 S Four Mile Run Dr. Arlington, VA

101 N Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA

3407 Mt. Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA

420 S Van Dorn St. Alexandria, VA

5901 Columbia Pke. Baileys Crossroads, VA

13817 Lee Hwy. Centreville, VA

3013 Gallows Rd. Falls Church, VA

7996 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD

3817 Dupont Ave. Kensington, MD

19898 Hebron Rd. Rehoboth Beach, DE

