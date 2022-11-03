Frederick teacher walks class to café after alleging stabbings

An elementary school teacher was taken into custody Thursday after she allegedly walked her class to a café and then reported multiple stabbings at her school.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the stabbing at Green Valley Elementary in Monrovia just before 1:00 p.m. The school was initially placed on lockdown, but no weapons were found.

The teacher allegedly led 27 students through the woods and nearly a mile away to the café and asked someone there to call for help.

The sheriff's office said the teacher was not arrested, and at this time is not facing any charges.

A spokesperson told FOX 5 it's not clear why she made the false report.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates



