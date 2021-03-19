Frederick substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges

article

A substitute teacher in Frederick is behind bars without bond after Maryland State Police arrested him on child pornography charges.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Troopers charged Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, 27, of Frederick with six counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.

READ MORE: Rockville police officer charged with child pornography

Valentin-Morales was arrested after State Police and the FBI searched his home on Thursday following a months-long investigation that began in August 2020.

READ MORE: Frederick man who left threatening letter for Biden, Harris convicted of voter intimidation

Advertisement

Although they discovered that he was a substitute teacher during the investigation, they have not found anything indicating that he had inappropriate contact with children as a result of his employment with the system.