Frederick man who left threatening letter for Biden, Harris convicted of voter intimidation

A Frederick man who left a threatening letter in a Joe Biden supporter’s mailbox was found guilty of voter intimidation on Wednesday.

James Dale Reed, 42, was arrested in October after he wrote a letter threatening Biden, his running mate, Kamala Harris, in extremely graphic terms.

While he found Reed guilty of voter intimidation, Judge Eric William Schaffer found him not guilty of threat of mass violence.

Reed was sentenced to two years with all but time served – 132 days – suspended. Reed must complete three years of supervised probation.

Reed targeted his victims on Kline Avenue in Frederick after seeing signs displayed on their property.

Reed’s victim did not know him.

The letter also stated, "this is a warning to anyone reading this letter that if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be "targeted", have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs."

Additional text said:

"This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted. We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about…When We capture Grandpa Biden We will all severely beat him to the point of death as for Mrs. Harris she will be bent over and [deleted for graphic content] by my rifle barrel. Then for the Grand end the [sic] both will be executed on National Television."