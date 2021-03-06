Rockville police officer charged with child pornography

article

A Rockville City police officer faces a child pornography charge after being detained by authorities Friday.

Frederick County sheriffs say they arrested Daniel Joseph Morozewicz, who is also a Maryland national guardsman, on Friday morning at Six Flags America in Bowie.

The sheriffs say they worked with the Department of Homeland Security to track Morozewicz's online activity between Sept. 8 and Dec. 30, 2020.

They say they found downloads "containing images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

A federal judge last month issued a search warrant for Morozewicz's Frederick home and vehicle.

Morozewicz, who is currently suspended from Rockville City Police for an unrelated matter, was working with the National Guard at Six Flags America when sheriffs detained him without incident.

Advertisement

Detectives say they later obtained evidence from Morozewicz’s home "clearly showing images identified as child pornography."

Morozewicz is out on bond after being taken to Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

The Maryland National Guard says in a statement that it "takes these situations seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement agencies as needed."