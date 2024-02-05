Frederick police searching for suspect wanted in 2022 murder

Police are searching for a suspect accused in the 2022 murder of a man in Frederick.

Hakeem Earnest Sampson, 27, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Michael Isaih Olaniyi, who was 26 at the time of the deadly shooting.

Police say Olaniyi was shot and killed at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022 in the 300 Block of North Market Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer found Olaniyi suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced deceased shortly after reaching the hospital.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the vehicle involved in the homicide as a black Maserati Ghibli with a Virginia license plate. Officers determined that the owner of the Maserati was Benjamin Michael Johnson.

Evidence collected by detectives showed Johnson driving a second suspect, later identified as Sampson, to the victim and police say Johnson was in possession of a gun moments before the homicide occurred.

Detectives believe Johnson then transported Sampson to the area of O Street in NW Washington, D.C.

Johnson was arrested on Dec. 22, 2022 and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, possession of a handgun on person and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Sampson, however, remains at large. He is described as approximately 5'05", and weighing 240 pounds. His last known address is in Washington, D.C..

Anyone with information on Sampson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Radtke at 240-549-4579 or sradtke@frederickmdpolice.org or call 301-600-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.



