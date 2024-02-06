Frederick murder suspect arrested in Fairfax County a day after police put out call for information

Police have caught the man wanted in a 2022 murder in Frederick.

The suspect was discovered in Fairfax County just a day after the Frederick Police Department asked to public for help locating him.

Hakeem Earnest Sampson, 27, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge following the shooting death of Michael Isaih Olaniyi, who was 26 at the time of the incident.

Police believe Benjamin Michael Johnson drove Sampson to the 300 Block of North Market Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, where Sampson allegedly shot Olaniyi, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Officers say Johnson had the gun moments before the homicide occurred but it's believed Sampson fired the fatal shots.

Sampson was taken into custody in the area of Backlick Road and John Marr Drive in the Franconia District in Fairfax County just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with murder.

Johnson was arrested back in December 2022 and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, possession of a handgun on person and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.