Frederick man facing 17 charges after police say he broke into townhome, set it on fire

A Frederick man is facing more than a dozen charges after police say he broke into a home and set a fire inside.

Police say just before 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, officers were called to the 2200 Block of Waller House Court for a report of a domestic disturbance.

A neighbor told police that they believed there was some kind of altercation happening at a townhouse and that a man was locked outside on the back deck, making threats to burn down the house and hurt everyone inside.

The caller then told police they saw the suspect throw a chair to break a glass window or door on the back deck.

When they arrived, they saw the damage to the back of the house and noticed that heavy smoke was coming from inside. Frederick County Fire and Rescue was called in while officers evacuated the homes connected to the townhouse.

Police began to investigate, interviewing witnesses and the homeowner, who was not home at the time of the fire.

Officers learned that the homeowner first saw the suspect, later identified as Byron Alton Bowie, on their Ring doorbell camera. Bowie was seen breaking into the house just before the fire started.

After putting out the flames, the Maryland State Fire Marshal brought in a K-9, which alerted investigators to an accelerant agent they say was used to start the fire.

Shortly after, Frederick police officers found Bowie nearby, wearing the same clothes he was seen in on the Ring doorbell footage.

Bowie was taken into custody without incident. He’s now facing 17 charges in connection to this incident including: