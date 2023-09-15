Frederick man convicted in death of 2-month-old infant

A Frederick man was convicted of first-degree child abuse in the death of an infant in 2020, police said.

Jesse Cook, 45, was convicted by a jury on Thursday of one count of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 years old and two counts of second-degree child abuse.

On June 17, 2020, police responded to an infant in cardiac arrest on Kingsbrook Drive in Frederick. The nearly two-month-old infant was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead about an hour later.

An autopsy showed multiple injuries on the infant's body, including 20 healing broken ribs and a new abdominal injury that led to the infant's death. The Medical Examiner ruled the infant's death a homicide.

Police found in their investigations that witnesses saw Cook being "rough" with the child.

"These are the cases that keep you up at night realizing what some people are capable of. This poor baby knew nothing but hate and abuse in this world. Jesse Cook is the reason we have prisons, and we will do everything within our power to make sure he is in one for many, many years," said State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.