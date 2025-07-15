Expand / Collapse search

Frederick Douglass HS unveils new weight room with help from NFL vet Kyle Arrington

By and Miracle Gross
Published  July 15, 2025 12:50pm EDT
Kyle Arrington, co-founder of E.V.O.L.V.E Foundation donates new weight room to Frederick Douglass High School.

The Brief

    • Frederick Douglass High opened a new weight room with help from Kyle Arrington.
    • His foundation helped fund the upgrade to support student athletes.
    • A ribbon-cutting kicked off the final week of camp.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Students at Frederick Douglass High School celebrated the opening of a newly renovated weight room on Monday, thanks to support from former NFL cornerback Kyle Arrington and his E.V.O.L.V.E Foundation.

NFL vet gives back

What we know:

Arrington, a Prince George’s County native, helped fund the upgrades aimed at promoting fitness and athletic development. A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, with school officials and students on hand to tour the new facility.

The renovation comes ahead of the final day of Arrington’s summer football camp and tournament series.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Kyle Arrington and his E.V.O.L.V.E Foundation.

