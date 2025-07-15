Frederick Douglass HS unveils new weight room with help from NFL vet Kyle Arrington
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Students at Frederick Douglass High School celebrated the opening of a newly renovated weight room on Monday, thanks to support from former NFL cornerback Kyle Arrington and his E.V.O.L.V.E Foundation.
Arrington, a Prince George’s County native, helped fund the upgrades aimed at promoting fitness and athletic development. A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, with school officials and students on hand to tour the new facility.
The renovation comes ahead of the final day of Arrington’s summer football camp and tournament series.
