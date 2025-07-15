The Brief Frederick Douglass High opened a new weight room with help from Kyle Arrington. His foundation helped fund the upgrade to support student athletes. A ribbon-cutting kicked off the final week of camp.



Students at Frederick Douglass High School celebrated the opening of a newly renovated weight room on Monday, thanks to support from former NFL cornerback Kyle Arrington and his E.V.O.L.V.E Foundation.

NFL vet gives back

Arrington, a Prince George’s County native, helped fund the upgrades aimed at promoting fitness and athletic development. A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, with school officials and students on hand to tour the new facility.

The renovation comes ahead of the final day of Arrington’s summer football camp and tournament series.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Frederick Douglass HS unveils new weight room with help from NFL vet Kyle Arrington