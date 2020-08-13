Frederick Douglass bridge arches completed

The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge arches have finally been completed, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced on Thursday.

With the arches complete, the mayor’s office says construction can begin on a new bridge deck.

They say the massive project across the Anacostia River should be completed in “late 2021.”

“The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge represents a bold step forward to build an even more connected DC where residents on both shores of the Anacostia are sharing in the economic prosperity this project will bring,” said Mayor Bowser. “As the newest additions to the District’s skyline, these beautiful arches will serve as a tribute to Frederick Douglass and a reminder to all Washingtonians to continue the fight to end Taxation Without Representation for his adopted hometown.”

