DC expanding number of streets with 15-miles-per-hour speed limits

D.C.’s Slow Streets program is expanding, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday.

According to the mayor, D.C. residents will have 22 miles of safer streets by Sept. 1, when officials hope to have 15 miles-per-hour zones throughout seven of eight wards.

Law enforcement in several jurisdictions noticed an increase in speeding when the novel coronavirus pandemic thinned out traffic.

In order to curb speeding, D.C. implemented slower speed zone to make neighborhoods safer.

Crews will begin establishing the 15 miles-per-hour zones on Aug. 10.

Ward 1

- 6th Street NW between Lamont Street NW and Keefer Place NW

- Girard Street NW between 14th Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW

- Keefer Place NW between Georgia Avenue and 6th Street NW

- Lamont Street NW between 13th Street NW and Park Place NW

Ward 2

- S Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue and New Jersey Avenue NW (also crosses Wards 1 and 6)

Ward 3

- 39th Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue and Fulton Street NW

- Davenport Street NW between Nebraska Avenue and Linnean Street NW

- Yuma Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue NW and Connecticut Avenue NW

Ward 4

- 8th Street NW between Missouri Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue NW

- Van Buren Street NW between 16th Street NW and North Capitol Street

Ward 5

- 10th Street NE between Otis Street NE and Rhode Island Avenue NE

- 17th Street NE between Randolph Street and Bryant Street/Montana Avenue NE

- K Street NE between Bladensburg Road to 18th Street NE/Maryland Avenue NE

- Oates Street NE between West Virginia Avenue to Bladensburg Road NE

Ward 6

- 3rd Street NE/SE between M Street NE to E Street SE

- E Street SE between 4th Street SE to 11th Street SE/Pennsylvania Avenue SE

- G Street NE between 2nd Street NE and 15h Street NE/Gales Street NE

- Gales Street NE between 15th Street NE and 21st Street NE (crosses Wards 6 and 7)

Ward 7

- B Street SE between Benning Road and 54th Street SE (Ward 6/7)

- Fairlawn Avenue SE between K Street SE and Pennsylvania Avenue SE

- K Street SE between Fairlawn Avenue SE and Randle Circle SE

Ward 8 does not have any Slow Streets.

