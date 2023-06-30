Frederick County's oldest house to be renovated thanks to grant program

One of Maryland’s oldest known houses is about to get a makeover.

The Beatty Cramer House in Ceresville received $46,330 from Frederick County for renovations according to a press release Friday. The money will be put towards restoring the property’s western porch and roof.

Photo via Frederick County Office of the County Executive

The Beatty Cramer House has a rich history. Built in the early 18th century, the home is Frederick County’s oldest known house and represents a remarkable blend of Dutch, English and American carpentry techniques, according to Preservation Maryland .

The Beatty Cramer House is just one of eight historic properties in Frederick, Maryland to receive funds from the recently established Frederick County Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program this year. County officials established the fund three years ago in order to help property owners and non-profit organizations restore and preserve historical sites.

"As a member of the County Council, I was proud to support legislation that dedicates funds towards this program," Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said. "By preserving these buildings, we can connect new generations to our community’s rich history."

Other properties to receive funding from the program include the Beverly Hoke House, an early nineteenth-century home that housed colonial ironworkers , and Linganore Farm, a 19th-century farm and inn.

Funds for the program come from recordation fees taken from certain real estate transactions in the county. For more information, visit www.frederickcountymd.gov/ruralgrants .



