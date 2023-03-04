Frederick County tanker explosion causes delays on US Route 15

article

A major crash and tanker explosion in Frederick County Saturday sent a large plume of smoke in the air and is causing back-ups on US Route 15.

According to Maryland Department of Transportation officials, the crash happened on US Route 15 near Rosemont Avenue in Frederick.

Officials say that a tanker truck involved in the crash exploded at the scene.

As a result, all lanes of US 15 are closed and detours are in effect in the area.

Officials say the road will be closed for an extended period.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.