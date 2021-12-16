Frederick County says threats against schools related to TikTok challenge; increased police Friday

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says they have received notifications of threats this week related to a new TikTok challenge that has school districts across the country taking heightened precautions.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We have received numerous social media messages concerning acts of violence in our schools and at this time not one of those threats is credible," said Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO School Resource Officer commander. "We are using every available investigate tool to include court orders to social media providers to identify those involved."

READ MORE: Nationwide TikTok challenge causes several school districts to take heightened precautions

"Working with our partner agencies, we will take swift action on anyone found making threats of violence in our schools. This is an extremely serious situation and every threat will be thoroughly investigated."

For Dec. 17, the FCSO will exhaust all efforts by bringing in additional deputies, community deputies and detectives to patrol schools throughout the county.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Additionally, expect an increase of mobile unit patrol checks of all Frederick County schools.