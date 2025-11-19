Frederick County school bus driver arrested for DUI on morning route, district says

The Brief A Frederick County Public Schools bus driver was reportedly arrested for DUI on Wednesday. According to an email sent out by the district superintendent, it happened on the morning route. No additional details about the driver or students who were onboard the bus are being released at this time.



A school bus driver was reportedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence on their morning route on Wednesday, according to Frederick County Public Schools.

What we know:

FCPS Superintendent George Hummer sent an email to families notifying them of the incident.

Hummer said no students were injured and their parents were contacted immediately.

"We acted immediately once administration was made aware of the incident and collaborated with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to address this concern. We realize an incident of this nature is extremely unsettling. Please be assured that our top priority remains that all of our students are safe and secure and have a positive experience each day in school," the email reads.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear exactly when the arrest was made and how many students had been picked up at the time.

The school district says that "due to the confidential nature of personnel and student matter" they are not providing any additional details on the driver or students involved at this time.

"We will continue to follow established procedures, in accordance with the Code of Virginia and school division policy, to maintain a safe learning environment," the email goes on to say.

FCPS is directing anyone with additional questions to contact the district's Director of Transportation, J.R. Hollen.