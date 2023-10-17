FCPS files lawsuit against social media giants Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more

Frederick County Public Schools filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against social media giants Meta, Google, ByteDance, and Snap Inc.

FCPS is joining forces with other school districts across the nation and in Maryland, including Anne Arundel County, Harford County and Howard County, in contending that excessive social media usage and addiction are making matters worse when it comes to the mental health struggles of students. Officials say students have faced a myriad of challenges, including heightened feelings of depression, anxiety and body image issues, among others.





"Students in our district and throughout the nation are grappling with a mounting mental health crisis," said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson. "Our primary objective with this lawsuit is to safeguard the well-being of our students and provide them with the best learning environment possible."



FCPS has retained legal representation from the firms Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico of Maryland and Delaware, as well as Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Co-Lead Counsel in the nationwide Multi-District Litigation against these companies. According to officials, the two firms are working on a contingency basis, ensuring there will be no financial burden on taxpayers.