Frederick County man arrested for online sexual solicitation of a minor: police

A Frederick County man was arrested and faces charges after police say he arranged a meeting online with a person he believed was an underage girl.

The investigation began in April when members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were conducting an undercover online investigation on a social networking site.

Authorities say Michael Vance Culpepper, 55, of Walkersville asked to meet a member of the task force he was chatting with who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Vance Culpepper

The in-person meeting was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County. Culpepper arrived at the agreed-upon location around 1 p.m. and was arrested by Maryland State Police.

Culpepper is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and was transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.

The task force investigators focus on identifying people involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.